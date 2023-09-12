The talk around the New York Jets in the coming days (and maybe weeks) will mostly revolve around the health of Aaron Rodgers, who suffered an injury almost right from the get-go of Monday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Rodgers' injury has definitely dampened the spirits of Jets fans, but running back Breece Hall gave his team's supporters something to cheer for when he broke out for a mind-boggling run in the second quarter of the contest.

It was a run to remember for Breece Hall and NY fans, considering the fact that it's the longest ever by a Jets player in nearly three decades, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Breece Hall's 83-yard run is the 2nd-longest run in Jets history. Johnny Johnson had a 90-yard run vs the Bears in 1994.”

Even though Hall was not able to take it the house, that run was nothing short of spectacular, especially since it was just less than a year ago when he suffered a torn ACL injury in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL regular season. In seven games played during his rookie year in the league, Hall mustered 463 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 80 rushing attempts.

The Jets entered the 2023 NFL campaign with lofty expectations of the former second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Despite the arrival of Dalvin Cook in East Rutherford, Hall is viewed as the top guy in the team's running back room, and he showed everyone why with that singular rushing attempt that will be played on highlights over the next several days.