The Buffalo Bills will travel to East Rutherford to take on the New York Jets for Monday Night Football. We're at the Meadowlands, sharing our NFL odds series, making a Bills-Jets prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Josh Allen and the Bills hope to make a statement as they start the season at the Meadowlands. Ultimately, it will be an exciting showdown with a great divisional rival that is looking to contend. The Bills will have their hands full against a tough defense that gave them plenty of trouble last season. Thus, they will need a game plan that can move past this tough wall.

Aaron Rodgers makes his Jets' debut. Now, he looks to create some magic at the Meadowlands. The Jets hope to snag a game away from the AFC East Champions. Hence, this will be a good indicator of where the Jets stand early in the season.

The Bills lead the all-time series 68-57. They are 5-1 over their past six games. Also, the Bills are 6-4 in their last 10 games against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Allen is 503 against the Jets. Likewise, he is 4-1 in five games at MetLife Stadium. The Bills defeated the Jets 20-12 last season at home but lost 20-17 at MetLife Stadium. Curiously, the Bills blew the Jets out in both games in 2021. It will be an exciting opening game for both teams as each looks to get off on the right foot.

Here are the Bills-Jets NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bills-Jets Odds

Buffalo Bills: -2.5 (-110)

New York Jets: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bills vs. Jets Week 1

TV: ESPN and ABC

Stream: YouTube TV, fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 8:16 PM ET/5:15 PM PT

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

The Bills have one of the best quarterbacks in the league. However, he struggles against the Jets. Allen went 18 for 34 with 205 yards and two interceptions while running nine times for 86 yards and two scores in the loss to the Jets. Then, he went 16 for 27 with 147 yards and one passing touchdown while rushing 10 times for 47 yards and a score in the win. Stefon Diggs had some iffy performance in the games against the Jets. Significantly, he caught five passes for 93 yards in the loss to the Jets. Diggs had three catches for 37 yards in the win over New York. Now, Allen and Diggs must create some magic against one of the best defenses in the NFL. Sauce Gardner will likely be guarding Diggs.

The Buffalo defense will have their hands full as they face one of the best quarterbacks of all time. Now, it will be interesting to see how they adjust, especially with Sean McDermott taking over the defensive playcalling duties after defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier decided to take a year off from coaching. The Buffalo defense had four sacks in the win over New York last season. Conversely, they only notched two in the loss. The defense forced two fumbles in the win but could not force any in the loss.

The Bills will cover the spread if Allen and Diggs can move the chains. Then, the defense must rattle Rodgers and force turnovers.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

The Jets will get the best test to start the Rodgers' regime. Moreover, it will be a debut under the spotlights. Dalvin Cook also will make his debut for the Jets and looks to create some space with Rodgers. Therefore, both will expect to make a statement. Garrett Wilson returns as the top weapon for the Jets. Significantly, he did well against the Bills last season. Wilson caught eight passes for 92 yards in the win and six for 78 yards in the loss. Thus, expect Rodgers to heavily target Wilson. The Jets went 5 for 13 on third down in the win over the Bills. However, they went 8 for 17 on third-down conversions in the loss. The offense had two fumbles in the loss.

The defense must rattle Allen and force him into making mistakes. Likewise, they must prevent Diggs from torching them on the field. The lights will be bright for the Jets, and all eyes will be on them.

The Jets will cover the spread if Rodgers can find some open spots against this defense. Then, the defense must prevent the Bills from moving the chains.

Final Bills-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Jets have a lot of hype. Additionally, they already defeated the Bills with a mediocre quarterback last season. Imagine what they will do with Rodgers.

Final Bills-Jets Prediction & Pick: New York Jets: +2.5 (-110)