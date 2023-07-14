With Aaron Rodgers leading the way, New York Jets fans are busting with anticipation for the team's opening week Monday Night Football battle with the Buffalo Bills. Breece Hall might be more excited than anyone, though.

The second-year running back has been strenuously willing himself through rehab after tearing his ACL last October. The injury ended a dominant rookie campaign and put an insurmountable burden on the defense to carry a highly ineffective offense. Hall has not yet been fully cleared for action, but he has his heart set on Sept. 11 as his return date.

“I'll be ready for the first game,” the 2022 second-round pick told NFL Network's Mike Yam on Thursday, via Paul Andrew Esden Jr. of Heavy Sports. “Right now, I'm just focused on getting my knee as strong as possible, just getting that confidence back but it's been going well so far.”

Hall quickly seized control of the Jets' backfield last year, carrying the ball 80 times for 463 yards (5.8 per carry) and four touchdowns in seven games. He added 19 receptions and 218 yards to highlight just how thoroughly impactful he can be for New York. His talent cannot be fully unleashed, however, until the medical staff deems him ready for action. Getting on the field for 2023 training camp, which officially begins July 19th, will ensure Breece Hall is taking on the Bills in Week 1.

Rest assured, the entire team is salivating for the chance to topple Josh Allen and the reigning AFC East champions at home in MetLife Stadium. Rodgers and the coaching staff will feel more confident, though, if the elusive Hall is charging out of that backfield. An epic adrenaline rush should be enough to shake off any injury rust.