Aaron Rodgers will make his highly anticipated debut with the New York Jets in primetime against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

The clash between AFC East rivals will be played at MetLife Stadium and all eyes will be on Rodgers, whom the Jets acquired three weeks ago in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. He’ll get to go head-to-head against Josh Allen and the Bills, who’ve won the division three seasons in a row.

The entire schedule will be released Thursday night, but the Jets and the NFL teased the first MNF game Thursday morning. It had previously been announced that the Jets will host the Miami Dolphins on Black Friday, the first time the NFL has scheduled a game the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s possible the Jets will get the maximum six primetime games this season. That, of course, is because they have Rodgers. They are now a Super Bowl contender and must-watch TV with the future Hall of famer leading a young talented roster.

The love affair between Rodgers and New York is in full bloom. Rodgers is “so [freaking] happy” about the trade, according to teammate Billy Turner. And Jets coach Robert Saleh is already raving about Rodgers and what he’s brought to the woebegone organization.

The Jets have not reached the playoffs in 12 seasons nor the Super Bowl since 1969. They were 7-10 last season, losing their final six games, and quarterback Zach Wilson was benched twice. This season, Wilson will sit and learn as the backup to the 39-year-old Rodgers, who has won one Super Bowl and four MVPs

In perhaps their finest moment in 2022, the Jets defeated the Bills 20-17 at MetLife Stadium in Week 9. Buffalo was 13-3 last season and remains the favorite to win the AFC East, though New York is considered a serious threat to their reign this season.