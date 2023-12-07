While he missed practice on Thursday, Jets running back Breece Hall is hoping to be on the field in Week 14.

Breece Hall was not a full participant at New York Jets practice again Thursday because of an injured ankle. But the running back did provide a positive update ahead of the Jets’ Week 14 game against the Houston Texans.

Hall worked on a side field Tuesday and did not practice Wednesday. But when asked how his ankle felt, Hall simply stated, “fine.” And when asked if he’d have no problem playing Sunday, Hall replied, “nah.”

So, it would appear their leading rusher should be in the lineup when the Jets try to end a five-game losing streak.

“We believe in all the guys that are here,” Hall said Thursday. “The guys that are on this team are here for a reason.”

Hopefully, Hall will be able to provide more answers with his legs Sunday than he did with his words Thursday. Though he leads the Jets with 585 yards on the ground and 4.3 yards per carry, Hall has just 198 yards on 83 carries (2.4 yards per carry) in the past seven games.

Breece Hall had a total of 0 yards before contact on 13 carries against Atlanta. First contact occurred in the backfield on 7 of his 13 carries. pic.twitter.com/YESdft5M2k — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) December 6, 2023

Last week, Hall was held to 16 yards on 13 carries (1.2 yards per attempt) by the Atlanta Falcons. Veteran Dalvin Cook had the better game, rushing for a season-high 35 yards on nine carries (3.9 yards per carry), but the running back also had a crucial fumble in the defeat.

Hall had two explosive games in the first five this season. He rushed for 127 yards on 10 carries in a season-opening win against the Buffalo Bills. And then in Week 5, Hall had an NFL career-high 177 yards on 22 carries, including a 72-yard TD run in a win against the Denver Broncos.

A return to form by Hall would be most welcome this week when Zach Wilson starts again as Jets quarterback against a tough Texans team. Wilson was benched two weeks ago but gets the call Sunday despite reports that he was “hesitant” about playing.