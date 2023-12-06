As the Jets prepare to take on the Texans in Week 14, Zach Wilson has officially been reinstated as New York's starting quarterback.

The New York Jets bounced through Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian at quarterback in Week 13. Ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Houston Texans, the Jets ensured they wouldn't go through the same dilemma.

Zach Wilson has been named New York's 14 starter, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. After the Jets moved him to third-string, Wilson has promptly regained the QB1 role.

When Aaron Rodgers suffered his Achilles injury in Week One, the Jets initially turned to Wilson. While he earned nine starts, Wilson turned his opportunity to just a 3-6 record. Over 10 games total this season, Wilson has thrown for 1,944 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Since joining the Jets as the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, Wilson hasn't been able to find his groove at the NFL level. Over 32 total games, he has thrown for 5,966 yards, 21 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. Wilson is 11-20 overall as an NFL starter.

However, the Jets don't have much of a choice. By moving Wilson to third-string, it was a sign New York didn't plan to play him again this season barring an injury. But then Boyle went 0-2 as a starter, throwing for 360 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions. The Jets decided they liked Wilson under center more than they liked Siemian.

At 4-8, it's hard to imagine New York making a sudden push to the playoffs. But they do have to start a quarterback each week. As they finish out their season waiting for Aaron Rodgers to return, the Jets will give Zach Wilson one last chance at quarterback. While it may not save his New York tenure, maybe some strong play will extend his NFL career.