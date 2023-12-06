Robert Saleh is not bothered at all by the recent criticism Aaron Rodgers hurled at the Jets organizations.

Robert Saleh offered a terse reply Wednesday to Aaron Rodgers' recent criticism about repeated “leaks” in the New York Jets organization.

“I don't think it's an attack on the organization, but I always appreciate Aaron's thoughts and comments,” Saleh said, per Rick Cimini of ESPN.

When asked directly if he believed the Jets had a problem with leaks to the media, Saleh replied simply, “No.”

The perceived issue came to light this week when the The Athletic, citing unnamed sources, reported Zach Wilson was “hesitant” about starting at quarterback again for the Jets after being benched two weeks ago. Saleh didn't dispute the report but said Monday that Wilson “wants the ball,” a point he reiterated Wednesday.

Robert Saleh confirmed Wednesday that Wilson will start Sunday against the Houston Texans. When asked if Wilson would be QB1 the rest of the season, he replied, “God willing.”

Robert Saleh says that Zach Wilson will start for the Jets on Sunday pic.twitter.com/uyYmk0cptw — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 6, 2023

Tim Boyle started the past two games and was released Monday. Trevor Siemian will be the No. 2 quarterback and Brett Rypien was signed this week to be the emergency third QB.

Aaron Rodgers calls recent leaks from Jets organization ‘chickens**t'

Aaron Rodgers called the report about Wilson’s hesitancy and leaks from within the Jets organization “chickens**t at its core” during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

“When you use sources and, whether intentional or unintentional, try to assassinate someone’s character like that report does for Zach, I have a real hard time with that,” Rodgers said. “You’re basically saying that this kid is quitting on the team and doesn’t want to play and is giving the middle finger to the organization.”

‘It is some bulls*** though, that report,’ #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said. ‘It is s***** what they did. I don’t know about the gist of the conversation. I know what was reported was not factually correct as far as my involvement. Like it made it seem like there was some big drama… pic.twitter.com/JBSMGxc98y — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 5, 2023

Speaking specifically about the supposed leaks, Rodgers added, “You know, we need to get to the bottom of whatever this is coming from and put a stop to it privately, because there's no place in a winning culture where — and this is not the only time — there’s been a bunch of other leaks.”

The Jets (4-8) have lost five in a row and their offense is ranked 31st in the NFL. Rodgers returned to practice last week, less than three months after surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles. With the Jets on the verge of missing the playoffs for the 13th consecutive season, it seems likely Rodgers won't attempt to play again this season.

So, Zach is back, probably playing his final games in the green and white after three failed seasons since being the No. overall pick in the 2021 draft.