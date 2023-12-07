The New York Jets' offense is far from excellent. It was expected to be that way when they got Aaron Rodgers in the offseason, but the injury suffered by the future Hall of Famer right in the very first game of New York in the 2023 NFL regular season has drastically changed the team's offensive landscape.

Fast forward to today, just ahead of Week 14, the Jets' offense remains in shambles, and it's further evidenced by a deeply bothersome running backs fact shared by Ian Hartitz of Fantasy Life.

“It's Week 14 and Jets RBs have a combined *0* carries inside the five-yard line this season.”

Jets offense has been problematic in 2023

The frustration for the Jets' rushing offense goes beyond that statistic. On the season, New York is fourth-worst in the league with just 90.8 rushing yards per game. Because the Jets always find themselves trailing, they are often forced to pass the ball, thus reducing their chances on the ground — let alone have opportunities inside the red zone.

Breece Hall leads the Jets heading into Week 14 with just 585 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Meanwhile, Zach Wilson needed just 199 rushing yards to be the second-leading rusher of New York ahead of this coming Sunday's showdown versus the Houston Texans at home.

Overall, the Jets' offense is atrocious, as it is averaging the fewest points and second-fewest yards per game. New York is scoring only 14.3 points on 260.1 total yards per contest, and it's not looking as though the Jets are about to get better on that side of the field.