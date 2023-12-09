Jets running back Breece Hall is not happy with the hefty fine that the NFL gave him for his play against the Falcons.

Breece Hall shared a snarky response on social media Saturday after the NFL fined the New York Jets running back for a play last week against the Atlanta Falcons.

Hall is $43,709 lighter in the wallet after the League dinged him for a collision on a tackle in the first quarter of New York’s 13-8 loss. Hall caught a short pass from quarterback Tim Boyle and raced toward the left sideline. Trying to reach the first down marker, Hall lowered his shoulder and was tackled by Falcons corner A.J. Terrell short of the sticks.

So, a routine football play. Terrell was injured on the play, sustaining a concussion. But no penalty was called, nor seemed to be warranted, though the NFL explained the fine was for unnecessary roughness since Hall led with his head.

That didn't stop the NFL for fining Hall, who clearly was bemused by the league’s decision.

I’m Supposed to just let him hit me? https://t.co/hth9IbpxPE — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) December 9, 2023

“I'm supposed to just let him hit me?” Hall asked on X (formerly known as Twitter) above a video of the play in question.

And his follow up post was even more direct.

I’ll just let him dive at my knees next time I guess?🧐 not like I tore my ACL or anything lol https://t.co/jrmIrsmNuf — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) December 9, 2023

The fine is the latest tough break for Breece Hall, who gained 16 yards on 13 carries (1.2 yards per attempt) against the Falcons.

Though he leads the Jets with 585 yards on the ground and 4.3 yards per carry this season, Hall has just 198 yards on 83 carries (2.4 yards per carry) in the past seven games.

Adding to his woes, Hall was limited in practice this week because of a bum ankle. Hall is expected to play Sunday, though, when the Jets host the Houston Texans.

The Jets (4-8) are trying to end a five-game losing streak and will start Zach Wilson at quarterback after he was benched the past two games.