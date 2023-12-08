As New York play the Texans at MetLife Stadium, we now make some bold Jets Week 14 predictions for Sunday's showdown.

Teams heading in opposite directions meet Sunday, when the New York Jets host the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Whether the home team can end a five-game losing streak is among the bold Jets Week 14 predictions for their meeting with the Texans.

The Jets (4-8) haven’t won since October 29, a 13-10 overtime victory against the New York Giants. And that only happened because of an incredible drive in the final seconds that led to the game-tying field goal at the gun ahead of the winning FG in overtime.

They just may need a similar miracle Sunday against the Texans (7-5), who have won four of their past five games and are within striking distance of a playoff berth in the AFC.

QB Zach Wilson on his mindset as he's set to start this week. pic.twitter.com/kofs8evvwA — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 6, 2023

The Jets will trot out Zach Wilson at quarterback again after the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft was benched two weeks ago. That the Texans will counter with their own No. 2 overall selection from this year’s draft, C.J. Stroud, who’s having an incredible rookie season, will only further remind the Jets how badly they botched the premium draft pick three seasons ago.

That said, let's examine several bold Jets Week 14 predictions for their game against the Texans.

Miserable weather conditions will benefit Jets against Texans

The weather is supposed to be nasty Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Though it's expected to be a rather warm day – 60 degrees or so – the teams can expect to play in some nasty conditions, with plenty of rain and high winds in the forecast.

This will favor the Jets.

CJ Stroud and Co. have the second-most prolific passing offense in the NFL. The first-year stud averages 295 yards in the air per game and has thrown 20 TD passes and only five picks. But the lousy weather conditions could affect the Texans' potent passing attack, which will further aid the Jets, who have the third-best defense against the pass.

CJ Stroud doing CJ Stroud things. pic.twitter.com/H6Dv49Xpxt — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) December 3, 2023

And it’s hard to imagine a rain-soaked field and gusty winds could make the pitiful Jets offense – 10 touchdowns in 12 games – look any worse. Breece Hall has a bum ankle, but the running back is expected to play for the Jets. Plus a motivated Allen Lazard will try to spark the Jets offense after being a healthy scratch two weeks ago and on the field for only eight snaps last week.

But the offense is terrible. So, let it rain, let it flood, let the winds whip. It's all good from the Jets' point of view.

Jets will regret trading Blake Cashman to Texans

Blake Cashman has come into his own this season and leads the Texans with 84 tackles. The 27-year-old linebacker was a fifth-round pick by the Jets in the 2019 draft and was often injured in his three seasons with them. New York traded him to Houston for a 2023 sixth-round pick on March 18, 2022.

Though the Jets have two stud linebackers of their own – C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams – they will rue dealing Cashman away Sunday. In the nasty weather conditions, Cashman will shine, helping shut down the Jets running game with a massive performance.

Look for an extra-motivated Cashman to pick up 15 tackles for the third time this season as the Texans throttle the Jets offense.

Zach Wilson will be better than Tim Boyle for Jets, but that’s not saying much

After being benched in favor of journeyman Tim Boyle the past two games, Wilson is back under center this week and – in the words of Jets coach Robert Saleh – “God willing” for the rest of the season.

As bad as Jets fans wanted Wilson benched for guiding their team to the 31st-ranked offense in the NFL, they're actually OK with his return this week after Boyle displayed that he’s no Wilson.

The Jets need Zach Wilson.

Full Circle Moment. pic.twitter.com/gn4jQNKj7e — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 4, 2023

Despite reports that Wilson was “hesitant” to reclaim his starting role, the 24-year-old will return and actually play well Sunday, albeit in a conservative offense in poor weather conditions. Simply, Wilson will be better than Boyle. And his scrambling ability will be a key component to New York’s offense.

But it’s more likely he'll throw a pick or two instead of a touchdown or two when it's all said and done.

Jets lose sixth straight game for second time under Robert Saleh, 13-6 to Texans

The weather will be an equalizer of sorts in this game. But it’s hard to imagine the Jets offense managing more than a couple field goals Sunday. And the Texans have too much to play for, so they’ll find a way to get in the end zone at least once.

Like recent Jets games against the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders and Giants, this one’s going to be a low-scoring ugly affair.

The Jets will lose 13-6, giving them their second six-game losing streak under Saleh in the past two seasons.