New York Jets running back Breece Hall complained only a couple of weeks ago about his lack of usage in the offense. After all, the team was just being cautious as they eased him back into things after recovering from an ACL tear. Well, Hall is now ready to fly.

Head coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that Hall will have a normal workload moving forward. Via Adam Schefter:

“Jets’ HC Robert Saleh told reporters that the team will not be limiting RB Breece Hall’s workload any longer.”

That will be music to Hall's ears after registering just 32 rushing attempts for an average of 6.6 yards per carry in 2023. Granted those are impressive numbers, but the former Iowa State standout is capable of a much bigger workload. And to be brutally honest, Dalvin Cook is struggling immensely so Hall should be getting most of the touches anyway.

Hall was a star in 2022 in his rookie campaign and looked well on his way to winning OROY. But, a knee injury ended his season. Since returning, he's had a couple of big games. In Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, Hall ran for 127 yards on 10 carries, absolutely torching the Bills' defense. Then in Week 4 where the Jets pushed Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to the absolute brink, Hall had 56 yards on six carries including a 43-yard run.

Breece Hall is clearly feeling healthy and ready to do all that he can to help the Jets get into the playoffs without Aaron Rodgers. And to be brutally honest, he's probably Saleh's best offensive weapon at the moment. Time to utilize him.