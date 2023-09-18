The New York Jets' offense couldn’t get anything going during their 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. And running back Breece Hall said he’s got a good idea why.

“I mean, I only got four touches. That’s why we struggled,” Hall explained, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “It is what it is, we just got down early today and just abandoned the run.”

A week after exploding for 127 yards on 10 carries, including an 83-yard burst against the Buffalo Bills, Hall rushed four times for nine yards against the Cowboys. He lost four yards on New York’s first offensive snap but did manage a nine-yard gain later.

New York running backs had only 10 rushes Sunday. The Jets leading rusher was quarterback Zach Wilson, who scrambled for 36 yards on five carries.

Clearly Breece Hall believed the Jets should have stuck with the running game despite trailing early. It was still a game at halftime, when the Jets trailed 18-10. They turned the ball over four times in the second half trying to play catch-up. One of those was a strip fumble by running back Dalvin Cook (seven yards on four carries).

“That type of stuff happens, you feel like you’ve got to get back in the game and it just slips away,” Hall added.

The Jets' offensive line was manhandled by the Cowboys defense, both in the running and passing games. Wilson was pressured on nearly 70 percent of his dropbacks. He connected with wide receiver Garrett Wilson on a 68-yard TD in the second quarter but threw three picks in the fourth quarter.

“I think he played a solid game,” Hall said. “I think we could’ve helped him out a lot more.”

Perhaps by sticking with the running game, Breece?