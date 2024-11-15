Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel believes the New York Jets have allowed Aaron Rodgers, who finally acknowledged the 2024 season is a loss, too much power within the franchise. He believes the only way to fix the team is by hiring a head coach who can regain control. On Scoop City, hosted by The Athletic's NFL insider Dianna Russini, Daniel laid out his choice to lead the Jets.

“I know who the perfect person is. Well, there’s one guy; it has to be Mike Vrabel. That’s the only guy that will put up with his s—t and put him right back in his place. Aaron Rodgers has way too much power right now, way too much power.

“You need to take it back from the player, put it back on the head coach, and be a leader in front of men. That is not what Robert Saleh was doing because Aaron Rodgers took over the team, that’s why he got fired let’s be real. Are we forgetting why Robert Saleh got fired? He got the ax way too soon.”

In 2022, Vrabel and Rodgers had a dust-up that the signal-caller recapped on the Pat McAfee Show, but it seemed to be all in good fun at the time.

“Vrabel kind of blew me off, but I would've done the same thing after what I said to him.”

Jets should have been more aggressive at trade deadline

No, not aggressive in acquiring players, but more aggressive in acquiring draft capital. Sending a third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Davante Adams was a joke. The team has two third, two fifth and two sixth-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, but with the franchise circling the drain without a long-term head coach, they'll need all the draft capital possible to rebuild around the team when Aaron Rodgers moves on.

The team anchored itself to a player who isn't playing up to standard, and the Jets' ownership is kowtowing to his every whim.

NFL insider Dianna Russini believes the Jets could hire Mike McCarthy should he be fired from the Dallas Cowboys.

“Just for this exercise, put yourself in Aaron’s shoes; you just experienced a disastrous two years — forget the injury — from the firings to the ownership decisions, to just the dysfunction that is the New York Jets. You’re not really used to that. You were just in Green Bay where you’re beloved, you’re a hero, you’re worshiped, and you had success. It wasn’t perfect, but you had success.

“How quick are you to run back to what you know? This is already a quarterback who likes familiarity — look at who he’s brought to New York. Who is he most familiar with? Mike McCarthy!”

The 3-7 Jets have lost six of their last seven games. In Week 11, New York hosts the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 17, at 1:00 p.m. EST.