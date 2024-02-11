Could the Jets bring in a hometown OT this offseason?

As he sets his sights on winning a second Super Bowl championship Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs tackle Donovan Smith admitted he’s also dreaming about a future with the New York Jets. The Long Island native told the New York Post that it would be a “dream” to play for the star-crossed Jets. And it just so happens that the 30-year-old will be a free agent after the Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas.

“I’m a take-it-as-it-comes kind of guy, and I’m where my feet are right now, obviously, for this game,’’ Smith said. “But at the end of the day, it’s my life, my career, and I’ve got to figure it out. I grew up a Jets fan. I’m from New York, so that would definitely be something I would appreciate before my career ends.”

Jets revamping offensive line, could have interest in Donovan Smith

There could be a fit for Smith back home in New York because the Jets are looking to revamp their offensive line after a horrendous and injury-ravaged season. The Jets are expected to move on from free agent tackles Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown, opening the possibility that Smith could be a fit.

Smith started 12 regular-season games at left tackle for the Chiefs this season and all three in the playoffs. He allowed only two sacks this season compared to Becton, who was beaten for a league-high 12 sacks at the left tackle position.

Speaking to Chiefs OT Donovan Smith last night at Opening Night. He's ready #ChiefsKingdom ✊🏾🔥♥️ pic.twitter.com/7zbB4aI11N — Darren Smith (@DarrenSmithNFL) February 6, 2024

“It would, for sure, be cool to be able to have my name and number on the jersey of my hometown team I grew up with and watched as my favorite,” Smith said. “It would definitely be something that’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing for a lot of people, so we’ll see when that day comes. But right now, I’m just focusing on the big game.’’

Smith is accustomed to protecting great NFL quarterbacks

Donovan Smith won his first Super Bowl ring in 2020, protecting Tom Brady’s blind side with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is his first season with the Chiefs, blocking for Patrick Mahomes.

If he signed with the Jets, he’d be tasked with keeping 40-year-old future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers upright.

“That would be some legacy,’’ Smith said. “I take it as a privilege. At the end of the day, I’m sure that these guys have a say on who’s protecting their blind side, so that’s a testament to me and my work and what I provide. I’m writing my own legacy.’’

It’s no sure thing the Jets would want Smith at left tackle next season. The 6-foot-6, 338-pound veteran struggled for the second straight season in run blocking. His 45.1 run-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus, was the second worst of his career, behind his 41.5 mark in 2022.

His best season may have been in 2021 with Tampa Bay when Smith had an outstanding 83.3 overall grade, per PFF. That season Smith allowed only one sack on 784 pass-blocking snaps.

The Jets likely will check in with Smith this offseason. And who knows, perhaps Smith will pick up the phone first, looking to live out his dream back home in the Big Apple.