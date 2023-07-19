Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't satisfied after winning last season's Super Bowl. Far from it. Winners of two of the last three NFL titles, Mahomes and the Chiefs are driven to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

It's been 19 years since the New England Patriots became the last team to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Mahomes wants the Chiefs to join an elite group that includes the Brady-Belichick Patriots and seven other NFL teams.

“Everybody's motivated by that,” Mahomes said Tuesday, via ESPN.

“You should be motivated to do it again. When you have that parade, when you go through the offseason that I've been through, you want to do it again,” Mahomes said. “You only get those opportunities by winning the Super Bowl. And so for us, we want to make sure that we can build up and try to win that Super Bowl again because that moment, that feeling is something that you just wanted to grab every single time that you get the opportunity to do it.”

Recent history suggests that the Chiefs will reach the doorstep of the Super Bowl in the 2023 season, at the very least. In all five seasons with Mahomes as Kansas City's starting quarterback, the Chiefs have hosted the AFC Championship Game. Kansas City has a 3-2 record in those games with both losses coming in overtime.

“This time I think I'm going to try to really push and motivate guys to continue to try to get better even though we're winning football games,” Mahomes said before the start of the Chiefs' three-day camp for quarterbacks and rookies. “Let's not be satisfied with just winning [but also] finding ways to get better every single week.”

Mahomes has led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl in three of the last four years. Kansas City has the best odds to win the 2024 Super Bowl.