New York Jets owner Woody Johnson had a message for head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.

Woody Johnson’s patience is running out with the New York Jets hierarchy of coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. And though the Jets owner didn’t exactly say their jobs are on the line this season, it’s clear Saleh and Douglas are on notice after another dismal season in 2023.

Johnson said as much when speaking with reporters before the “NFL Honors” in Las Vegas on Thursday.

“The discussions I’ve had in the last couple of months, they’ve seen me about as mad as I can be, with what was going on with the offense particularly,” Johnson told reporters, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “We’ve got all this talent and we’ve got to deploy talent properly. I think they all got the message. This is it. This is the time to go. We’ve got to produce this year. We have to produce this year.”

Does that mean 2024 is a playoffs or bust season for the Jets, an organization that’s missed the postseason in 13 consecutive years?

“I’m not a playoff-mandate [guy,] but we have to do a lot better than seven games,” Johnson said. “We have to do a lot better than [win] seven games. We have to definitely.”

The Jets posted a 7-10 record each of the past two seasons and are 18-33 since Saleh became coach ahead of the 2021 season. They are 27-56 in five seasons with Douglas as GM.

Not good.

The Jets have made the playoffs six times and had a winning record nine times (once since 2011) after Johnson bought the team in 2000. He’s employed seven different head coaches. Rex Ryan was New York’s longest-tenured coach under Johnson’s stewardship, lasting six seasons from 2009-14.

Woody Johnson takes digs at Jets offense, inept backup QB Zach Wilson

Saleh’s teams have featured an elite defense and laughingstock of an offense. That was supposed to end last season when Douglas traded for future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But Rodgers ruptured his Achilles four plays into the season and Zach Wilson returned to the No. 1 role to oversee a historically terrible offense.

Johnson scorched Wilson on Thursday, saying, “You need a backup quarterback. We didn’t have one last season.”

Quite the slap in the face for a player the Jets selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

And it doesn't help Wilson's abysmal trade value, either.

It’s the offensive side of the ball that has Johnson so angry. The Jets' inept offense likely has cost the Jets a playoff berth in at least one of the past two seasons.

“It’s really all about the offense,” Johnson said. “For the last five years it’s been about the offense. The offense has to score, keep the defense off the field. The defense is good.”

In an interview on the Red Carpet, Johnson went so far as to say that Saleh needs to focus on the offense this season and leave the defense to respected coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, via ESPN. Of course, Saleh is considered a brilliant defensive coach. But the owner’s message is clear.

Clean things up on offense. Be in the playoff mix. Take a major step in 2024.

Or else.