The New York Jets received a mixed injury update on center Connor McGovern on Monday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that McGovern dislocated his kneecap but may not need surgery. He is week to week with the injury, but it appears he might be able to return this season.

McGovern was injured in the second quarter of the Jets’ 13-10 overtime win against the New York Giants on Sunday. He needed to be taken by cart to the locker room.

The Jets were already without backup center Joe Tippmann, who’s sidelined with a quad injury. The rookie second-round pick had been filling in at guard for the decimated Jets offensive line.

So, New York inserted veteran Wes Schweitzer, who’d started in place of Tippmann at guard, to play center. Two series after McGovern was injured, Schweitzer went down with a calf injury. He could not finish the game and is being evaluated on Monday.

The Jets finished the game with Xavier Newman playing center. The fourth-stringer was signed off the practice squad last week and had never played center in the NFL.

McGovern is in his fourth season as the Jets’ starting center after playing three seasons with the Denver Broncos. The 30-year-old has missed only two games since joining the Jets.

The injury-depleted Jets rallied for an improbable win Sunday against the Giants. Down 10-7 with 24 seconds to play, no timeouts and the ball on their own 25-yard line, the Jets moved 58 yards on four plays behind Zach Wilson, who clocked the ball with one second remaining. Greg Zuerlein nailed the 35-yard field goal to tie the score and then won the game with a 33-yard FG in overtime.