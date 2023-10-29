The New York Jets won the battle Sunday, rallying past the New York Giants for a 13-10 overtime win. But the Jets could ultimately be losing the war to make the NFL playoffs because of an injury epidemic.

Already missing a slew of key pieces to their offensive line, the Jets lost two more linemen, Connor McGovern and Wes Schweitzer, in the first half of their Week 8 win.

The defense didn’t come away unscathed. Lineman Al Woods sustained an Achilles injury in the first quarter and coach Robert Saleh announced postgame the veteran is out for the season.

The Jets should be able to absorb Woods’ loss a bit easier than those on the offensive side of the ball. The Jets deploy a heavy rotation on the defensive line and are stocked with quality players seeking more playing time.

Mounting injuries on Jets' offensive line a major issue

But New York’s offensive line is absolutely decimated. The Jets went into the game Sunday already missing starting offensive tackle Duane Brown, who remains on IR with a hip injury; rookie second-round pick Joe Tippmann, who’d started four games at guard but is out with a quad injury; and perhaps their best lineman, Alijah Vera-Tucker, who’s out for the season with a torn Achilles.

McGovern, the starting center, sustained a knee injury in the second quarter and reportedly was wearing a cast after the game. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that McGovern will have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of damage to his kneecap.

Schweitzer, who started at guard in the place of Tippmann, shifted to center when McGovern went down. Two series later, Schweitzer was helped off the field with a calf injury. He didn’t return and will be evaluated Monday.

Injuries force Jets to use fourth-string center in win against Giants

Technically, Tippmann is second on the Jets’ depth chart at center. So, that left New York without its top three centers. Xavier Newman replaced Schweitzer after being signed from the practice squad this week.

Newman’s first snap was fumbled away by quarterback Zach Wilson late in the first half. But the Giants failed to score off the turnover. And Newman settled down with an admirable effort the second half.

Offensive tackle Billy Turner finished the game at right guard after Schweitzer shifted from guard to center.

Somehow the Jets managed to tie the game on Greg Zuerlein’s field goal as the clock clicked to zero. And they won it in overtime on Zuerlein’s 33-yard field goal.

The Jets (4-3) remain in the thick of the AFC playoff race heading into a Week 9 Monday night clash against the Los Angeles Chargers. But they’ve got a lot to figure out with their offensive line before then.