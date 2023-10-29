For someone who’d struggled all afternoon to produce points, Zach Wilson had quite the confident take about the New York Jets’ game-tying drive in the final seconds of a 13-10 overtime win against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Trailing 10-7 and held without a point in the second half, the Jets got the ball back on their own 25-yard line with no timeouts and 24 seconds left on the clock after Giants kicker Graham Gano missed a field goal.

So, what was Wilson thinking as he trotted on to the field with the Jets facing a brutal loss against a mediocre and beat-up opponent?

“I didn’t doubt at all,” Wilson said postgame. “When I saw our defense kind of stop them, I was like, 24 seconds? No problem.”

"I didn't doubt at all," Wilson said postgame. "When I saw our defense kind of stop them, I was like, 24 seconds? No problem."

Wilson backed up that swagger by taking the Jets 58 yards on four plays. Key were a pair of 29-yard strikes to Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard. The latter put the Jets in field goal range but New York had to sprint downfield, line up and spike the ball before the clock expired.

They did. With one second to spare.

“I’m glancing at the clock … but I knew we got it off (spiked),” Wilson explained. “Everyone else was probably a little tight because it was a little close but I knew we were going to get that one off.”

Greg Zuerlein drilled the 35-yard field goal to tie the game as the clock ran out. Then the Jets took advantage of a pass interference penalty on third down against the Giants to set Zuerlein up for the game-winning 33-yard field goal in overtime.

“The kid’s got a lot of resilience,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said about Wilson.

Zach Wilson! wow, they clocked it with 1 second left

Zach Wilson saved best for last in Jets win against Giants

The 24-year-old quarterback was 17-for-36 for 240 yards and one touchdown, a 50-yard catch and run by Breece Hall in the first quarter. He missed on several open throws but was under siege much of the game behind a patchwork Jets offensive line that went through three centers Sunday because of injuries. Wilson and the Jets' misery on third down continued, as New York was 2-for-15 in those situations.

Wilson held the ball too long and was sacked twice on consecutive plays during the Jets’ penultimate drive of regulation. It looked like that would be the final nail in the Jets’ coffin, certainly before Gano’s miss gave them one last chance.

“Short-term memory,” Wilson offered postgame as a reason why he and the Jets could rally and win this game.

“You can do nothing really but hey, let’s move on to the next play. We’re going to get a chance. And you can never not take advantage of those.”

It was Wilson’s third fourth-quarter comeback this season and the overtime drive was his second game-winning drive this season.

The Jets (4-3) have won three in a row and will host the Los Angeles Chargers next Monday.