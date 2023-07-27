Dalvin Cook is THIS close to joining the New York Jets. The star running back was linked to the team all offseason after he was released from the Minnesota Vikings. Now, things are starting to heat up between the two sides, as Cook just went to New York's facility for a meeting. Every Jets fan is excited about this opportunity, and it seems like Dalvin Cook is excited as well, based on his tweet.

Despite a dip in production from a couple of years ago, Cook is still one of the best running backs in the league. The ex-Vikings star logged over 1,100 yards last season while scoring eight touchdowns. That's the reason why the Jets are interested in bringing Cook over.

Those numbers (coupled with the fact that those are nearly identical numbers from the prior season) made his release a bit confusing However… the Vikings seemingly didn't want to pay Cook, a top-tier running back, as he entered the final year of his contract. This has unfortunately become a worrying trend for RBs over the last few seasons.

Still, the Jets are interested enough in Cook to bring him over for a meeting. The first offer given to the star RB was rejected according to reports. It seems like both sides have found a proper middle ground that pays Cook what he's worth while giving New York flexibility for the next few years.

It's also interesting to see what the Jets do once Breece Hall returns to the roster. Currently, Hall is placed on the PUP list, putting him on track to miss the first four games of the season. The sophomore RB turned heads last with his play before he suffered an ACL tear. With Hall and potentially Cook in the backfield, New York has a pretty good problem on their hands.