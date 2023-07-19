The New York Jets have placed four players on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to start training camp, most notably including running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Randall Cobb. Tight end C.J. Uzomah and defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse were also placed on the PUP list.

Despite being unable to practice while being on the PUP list, “they can be activated any time,” via NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

The #Jets placed RB Breece Hall, WR Randall Cobb, TE C.J. Uzomah and DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse on the PUP list to open training camp. They can be activated anytime. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 19, 2023

Breece Hall was having a great rookie season, rushing for 463 yards on just 80 attempts (5.8 yards per carry), before tearing his ACL in a week 7 game versus the Denver Broncos. Most importantly, Hall brought a boost to the Jets run game which helped them start the season with a 5-2 record before his season ending injury. Still, Hall is hopeful that he can be back in time for the Jets first game of the season on September 11.

Randall Cobb is also coming back from a surgery after undergoing an ankle procedure in March. He signed with the Jets one month after Aaron Rodgers was officially traded to New York in May after the two played 10 seasons together in Green Bay. While Cobb will be behind Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson on the receiver depth chart, he will provide a familiar target for Rodgers.

Uzomah was developing his rapport at OTAs practice with Rodgers when he hurt his leg in June. Uzomah, who joined New York in 2022 after spending the first six years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, is said to have only a minor injury, but there is no word on when he will likely make his return to the field.