During Aaron Rodgers's weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, he brought his newest Jets teammate Davante Adams with him. Adams spoke to McAfee and the entire audience about his injury progression from a lingering hamstring issue.



“I’m feeling great man, feeling great,” Adams said. “I was working with the staff over in Vegas the whole time, they got me right. So fortunately I'll be ready to roll. I’m sure there are a few new nuances but for the most part a lot of the same verbiage. Still the same O.G. right there, so we should be able to pick up right where we left off. So that’s the idea.”



The trade comes as no surprise, as Adams had an ongoing trade saga with the Las Vegas Raiders. From inconsistent quarterback play to not competing for the playoffs, there were a variety of reasons for Adams to leave. Nonetheless, reports buzzed about him already being physically present with the Jets by Tuesday. The Jets faithful have many reasons to be excited, especially with Adams potentially playing on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams connection will rise once again for the Jets

The Jets quarterback-wide receiver pair dominated the league for two seasons. As Rodgers won back-to-back MVPs. Adams made consecutive All-Pro teams as one of the top receivers in the league. Their connection was evident in just about every play. From Rodgers's perspective, he knew where Adams would be immediately. For Adams, he knew where the ball would be without even turning around.

However, the statistics back it up as well. Adams had 115 receptions, 1,374 yards, and 18 touchdowns. The following year, he had 123 receptions, 1,553 yards, and 11 touchdowns. For the former All-Pro wide receiver, going back to Rodgers brings a feeling of comfortability.

It also brings another dimension to a lackluster Jets offense. Rodgers already has one trusted target with Allen Lazard, but adding Adams unlocks the true potential of the offense. Having him lined up with Garrett Wilson could scare some opposing secondaries. Not to mention, running back Breece Hall is a quality back in his own right.

If Adams is suited to play, he'll face a stout Pittsburgh Steelers defense on their home field. Depending on the weather, it could be a run-heavy approach or a balanced attack. Regardless, Adams will adjust nicely with his trusted quarterback and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Week 7's matchup could highlight the continued chemistry of Rodgers and Adams once again.