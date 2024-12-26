ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Jets take on the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East divisional matchup. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Jets-Bills prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Jets-Bills Last Game – Matchup History

The Bills beat the Jets earlier this season 23-20.

Overall Series: The Bills lead the all-time series 70-58.

Here are the Jets-Bills NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jets-Bills Odds

New York Jets: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +380

Buffalo Bills: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -490

Over: 46.5 (-120)

Under: 46.5 (-102)

How to Watch Jets vs. Bills

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jets are not having a good year, and the future of Aaron Rodgers in New York is in doubt. However, Rodgers is playing much better than he is given credit for. He has passed for 3,511 yards, which is 11th-best in the NFL. Along with that, Rodgers has 24 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. In his last three games, Rodgers has thrown five touchdowns and zero interceptions. Rodgers needs to have his best game of the season if the Jets want to beat the Bills on Sunday.

Defensively, the Jets allow the fourth-fewest pass yards per game. That is mainly because of their pass defense. New York allows the eighth-fewest yards per attempt, the fifth-fewest pass yards per game, and they have allowed the fewest passing touchdowns. The Bills have an MVP Candidate in Josh Allen at QB, so New York will have to be extra good Sunday afternoon. If the Jets can continue to play solid pass defense, they will give themselves a chance to at least cover the spread against Buffalo.

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread/Win

Buffalo has been one of the best offensive teams lately on the backs of Josh Allen and James Cook. The Bills are averaging 33.8 points per game in their last nine games, and they have scored at least 30 points in all nine of those contests. In fact, the Bills have scored at least 30 points in 12 of their 15 games. They are 11-1 in those games. When the Bills score, they win, and that is something they have a great chance to do on Sunday. As long as Buffalo can continue to score points, they will be in great shape on Sunday.

As mentioned, Josh Allen is an MVP candidate. He is having an incredible season. Allen has passed for 3,549 yards while rushing for 514 yards. Combining his passing and rushing touchdowns, Allen has 37 total. He makes a difference with his arm and legs, and he has taken just 14 sacks in his 15 games. 16 of those touchdowns have come in the last five games. With the way Allen is playing, the Bills are going to have a great chance to win this game by double digits.

James Cook is just as important to this Bills team. Cook has rushed for 928 yards and 14 touchdowns. Along with that, Cook has 32 receptions, and two receiving touchdowns. The third-year back is having a career year, and he should be able to keep that up. New York has allowed the fifth-most rushing touchdowns on the season, and they do not force a lot of fumbles. If Cook has a good game along with Allen, the Bills will easily win this game.

Final Jets-Bills Prediction & Pick

The Bills are the better team, and I will treat them as such. I will be taking the Bills to win this game, and cover the spread.

Final Jets-Bills Prediction & Pick: Bills -8.5 (-110)