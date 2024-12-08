The New York Jets have had a disastrous 2024 season. New York is 3-9 heading into Week 14 and their hopes of competing in the AFC playoffs are all but gone. This is exactly what the Jets did not want to happen, especially after going all in to win with Aaron Rodgers in 2024. Now the Jets have fired Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh and the future in New York is completely unknown.

One NFL rumor appears to show that Jets WR Davante Adams could find himself in a vulnerable position this offseason.

Adams' camp made some aggressive demands during trade negotiations with the Jets, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. His side reportedly demanded that the 2025 and 2026 years on his contract remain untouched as part of the deal.

This could put Adams' future with the Jets in jeopardy, as he will carry a $38.34 million cap hit in both seasons.

Adams was asked about his future on Wednesday. He gave a noncommittal answer, saying “I truly don't have the answer to it right now.”

“I would love to be a part of this football team,” Adams continued, per NFL.com. “… I'd love to go to war with these guys, but it's a business and there are a lot of pieces, contractually, and, obviously, with Aaron's future — a lot of things that I can't control.”

It will be interesting to see what happens surrounding the Jets this offseason. Unfortunately for Jets fans, it is feeling more and more likely that another rebuild is coming.

Jets rumored to want first-round QB in 2025 NFL Draft regardless of Aaron Rodgers' status

There have been several reports out of New York over the past month that suggest a rebuild is coming. The latest rumor all but confirms that Jets brass have their eyes on the future.

The Jets are widely believed to want to draft a young QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. This is believed to be true regardless of Aaron Rodgers' status with the Jets.

“We know by now that Aaron Rodgers needs to play better to be on the roster for next year. But let's get into it a little further,” Rapaport said. “My understanding is the Jets could, and likely will, draft a young quarterback whether or not Aaron Rodgers is on the roster.”

Rapaport suggested that, if the Jets draft a young QB next spring, Aaron Rodgers would be viewed as a bridge starter if he's still on the roster.

“If they draft a young quarterback, they'll need a bridge starter,” Rapaport continued. “Essentially, that's what Rodgers is now.”

Rapaport also noted that Jets WR Davante Adams could easily get out of New York after the 2024 season.

It certainly sounds like change is coming in New York. Hopefully the Jets can finally have a successful rebuild.