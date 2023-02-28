Former NFL running back Zac Stacy, who had stints with the then-St. Louis Rams and New York Jets, has been sentenced to six months in jail and one year of probation over the 2021 attack on his ex-girlfriend that was caught on video.

According to reports, Stacy pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal mischief. As part of the plea agreement, the battery charges against him were dropped. An Orange County judge announced his sentence on Monday evening, per NBC’s Florida affiliate WESH.

For those unaware of the case, Zac Stacy was arrested back in 2021 after he punched his ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans, who is also the mother of his son. The domestic abuse incident was recorded by the home surveillance camera in Evans’ home. Aside from punching Evans, Stacy also threw her into a television. Making matters worse, their young child was also at the scene and witnessed the horrifying ordeal.

It’s also not the first time that it happened. Before the attack that was caught on camera, Evans revealed that Stacy already hurt her months earlier–punching, slapping and throwing her into their window that led to several bruises and a glass injuring her feet, per TMZ.

At the time, then-Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams slammed Stacy for the violent act and called for authorities to jail him, noting that “any man that puts his hands on a woman is a coward.”

Stacy had a brief NFL career from 2013 to 2015. He was drafted by the Rams in the fifth round with the 160th overall pick. He played for the Jets in 2015 and featured in eight games.