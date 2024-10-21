The New York Jets lost 37-15 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday to move to 2-5. Jeff Ulbrich has lost his first two games as the interim head coach. Nothing has changed since they fired Robert Saleh and the season is slipping away. Former Jets coach Rex Ryan ripped their staff and team on ESPN's Get Up on Monday morning.

Your job is to build the culture, build the team. The name on the back is important, that's great but it’s not more important than the one on the front. You’re about your football team, you’re about the New York Jets. Where the hell is the pride in the New York Jets? That starts from the damn top and we ain’t getting it,” Ryan said.

He continued by basing Ulbrich, who has tried to call defensive plays and be the head coach at the same time. “This new kid that comes in to be the coordinator, is it tough on him? Yeah, you’re damn right. He’s got to be a coordinator and head coach. Yeah, you're surprised the defense isn't as good, yeah because not everybody can do it. I know some that can and right now it doesn’t look like he can.”

Jets must string together wins to save their season

The Jets look to get Jeff Ulbrich his first win in Week 8 when they play the New England Patriots. The Patriots have been miserable this season. including a loss to the Jets. The 24-3 win in Week 3 was the high of this season for New York and they have to recapture that magic in this game.

Drake Maye provides a much different challenge than Jacoby Brissett did in Week 3, as he has thrown great deep balls and used his legs. Ulbrich and the Jets succeeded by blitzing the Pats into submission because they did not respect their outside targets. Maye might be able to beat that attack but the Jets will still be favored in that game. After that, it gets tough again.

A quick turnaround awaits them as they play a Thursday night game in Week 9 against the Texans. Houston represented one of the best wins of last season and showed their defense was legit. This year's defense has not been as good and, even without Nico Collins, they should blow out the Jets in this game.

The Cardinals and Colts follow which are winnable games on paper. While the Jets' roster on paper is pretty good, they have shown no ability to win close games. Those teams have shown that this year. Do not expect the Jets to turn this around this season.