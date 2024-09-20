The New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers had to wait much longer than expected to get that first win at MetLife Stadium. After a year rehabbing a 2023 Week 1 Achilles injury, Rodgers led the Jets to a 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots. The 40-year-old veteran has seen almost everything the NFL can throw at a quarterback but even Rodger had to share a “special” message in appreciation of the newest accomplishment.

Winning in something other than a Green Bay Packers uniform will still take some getting used to after all. Rodgers was surprisingly honest after being asked about a 1-0 record at home for Team Gang Green and hearing the J-E-T-S chants during the postgame press conference.

“Oh yeah for sure. It was a really special night. All of those chants were meaningful,” Rodgers shared. “I was kind of hoping for a stop there to go take the final knee on the field but yeah, very special night.”

Rodgers did not have the most eye-popping stat line but that was not required to win this divisional rivalry game. Going 27-35 on passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns is just another day at the office for the future Hall of Famer. The youthful improvisation aided by deceptive athleticism could be kept on the shelf for a Week 4 clash at home against the Denver Broncos.

Jets still seeking joy with Aaron Rodgers

Coach Robert Saleh was more impressed with decision-making, the one part of a quarterback's game that can only be refined with time.

“His mind is operating at a high level,” explained Saleh.

Not all was flowers and free whiskey for the Jets though. Rodgers and Saleh seemingly got into an argument midway through the game.

Rodgers brushed off the altercation.

“It wasn't awkward at all,” Rodgers testified. “He's not a big hugger usually, so I didn't know he was going for the hug. He likes to do the two-hand chest push as well. But he talks a lot about two-score leads. So, I just kind of gave him a push and said, ‘Two-score lead.' so that's what happened.”

Saleh did not have much to say about the situation either.

“He just wanted to see something on defense,” replied Saleh. “Just reminded me we got a two-score lead.”