The New York Jets are eliminated from playoff contention after a 32-26 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Their drought extends to 14 years without a playoff appearance. A different drought ended on Sunday, as Aaron Rodgers finally threw for 300 yards for the first time in 34 starts. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson gave a blunt response when asked about the milestone, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

“Garrett Wilson on Aaron Rodgers getting over 300 yards: ‘I’m glad he got over that hurdle. Cool,'” Rosenblatt posted.

The dry response is indicative of the mood in the Jets locker room. No player has made the playoffs with New York in their career and this has been the most disappointing season in years. With the head coach and general manager already fired, owner Woody Johnson could be making big changes this summer. Wilson spoke on the team and why they are losing, per Rosenblatt.

“The team's ‘mindset is right, process is right but at the end of the day we gotta stop being losers.'”

Rodgers's performance on Sunday was his best of the season, with 339 yards and a touchdown without turning it over. But it did not matter, as the Jets' defense allowed a game-tying field-goal drive and game-winning overtime march.

Aaron Rodgers' best game with the Jets means nothing after the loss

The Jets did lose the coin toss in overtime, which usually tanks a team's opportunity to win the game. The Dolphins were hot after their field-goal drive and waltzed right down the field. While that is all true, it is still a brutal loss for a team in desperate need of anything positive.

Before this game, the Jets had a very slim chance of making the playoffs. At 3-9, everyone knew this season was over. A win against the division rival Dolphins to put them in a tough spot would have been huge. Instead, they allowed ten points without their offense touching the field to lose.

Rodgers facilitated the ball very well, spreading it around to Wilson and Davante Adams amid a great offensive performance. The offensive line was solid, Isaiah Davis was great in relief of Breece Hall, and Tyler Conklin even got in on the action. Had they won the coin toss, maybe Wilson would have had a different sentiment postgame. But they did not, and the Jets are now 3-10.

Rodgers will look to make it two 300-yard games in a row when the Jets return to Florida to play the Jaguars next week.