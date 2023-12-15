The latest news regarding the former-MVP's miraculous comeback is hard to believe.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is rumored to be medically cleared to play in the team's December 24th game against the Washington Commanders, continues to make incredible strides in practice as he pushes towards a miraculous return to the field this season.

“Looks normal to me,” said Jets' head coach Robert Saleh Friday morning, according to a social media post by the 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. “It's unbelievable. … This dude is grinding to try and get himself back.”

Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in Week One, on the fourth play of the Jets 2023 season.

The 5-8 Jets are all but eliminated from the AFC playoff picture, leading many — including the quarterback himself, to speculate whether Rodgers' return this season is necessary.

“I don't think that would make a ton of sense. I don't know what the team is going to feel about that,” the recovering Jets QB told The Athletic in late November. “It would be a risk for myself, for the team to sign off on. If we're out of it, I would be surprised if they would OK that, to come back.”

National media pundits such as Steven A. Smith also questioned the move as well as the Jets' motivation.

“You're playing for nothing. Stay your **s home,” said Smith on ESPN's First Take. “You can't play. You're gonna come back for what? You're gonna come back for what? [sic] You make one wrong move — it's your Achilles, and something else could happen. What purpose does it serve? This is stupid.”

Rodgers will have one year remaining on a two-year, $75 million dollar pact he signed in August of this year.