Jets QB Aaron Rodgers could have a shocking return date set, after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023-24 season

Christmas Eve could be packed with a tad more excitement for New York Jets fans, following the latest injury update on Aaron Rodgers. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and four-time MVP is expected to be medically cleared to play ahead of the team's Dec. 24 matchup against the Washington Commanders, according to TMZ Sports.

Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in the opening moments of the first game of the season and could now be making an incredible comeback, while also possibly making way for an improbable medical breakthrough. This rumored development is made even more stunning, due to the current circumstances surrounding the team.

The Jets (5-8) sit in 14th place in the AFC standings, two games short of the seventh and final Wild Card slot. In addition to their poor postseason prospects, they possess a bottom-tier offensive line that could struggle to protect the 40-year-old QB (it is improving, though). Translation: If true, this is a huge gamble.

Will Jets risk Aaron Rodgers' health and 2024-25 season?

Management must now ask itself a question that would have been downright preposterous to pose just a month ago. Is it more practical to stick with Zach Wilson under center for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign? New York has invested a lot of money and a chunk of draft capital to acquire Rodgers. Clearing him for action at a time when hope is minimal could jeopardize his availability for next year.

Despite the gaping disparity in talent and credibility, Wilson is more mobile in the pocket and could therefore compensate for a weak O-Line to some degree. He is also coming off a career performance in a surprising 30-6 win versus the Houston Texans, completing 27-of-36 pass attempts for 306 yards and two touchdowns (no interceptions).

A road trip to the Miami Dolphins might give fans more clarity on the Aaron Rodgers front. Another loss would crush the Jets' already-slim playoff chances and make a potential Week 16 return merely a feel-good moment- one that could quickly turn ugly.

ClutchPoints will continue to update you on this intriguing situation, as the future Hall of Famer looks to conquer western medicine.