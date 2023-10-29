As the injuries mount on the New York Jets offensive line, Zach Wilson may find himself under siege more than ever against the New York Giants in their Week 8 game.

The Jets not only lost starting center Connor McGovern in the first half, but his backup Wes Schweitzer went down with an injury shortly thereafter.

McGovern was taken to the Jets locker room on a cart midway through the second quarter. The Jets said he has a knee injury and is doubtful to return.

The veteran center was injured on a nine-yard pass completion by Wilson to wide receiver Garrett Wilson. McGovern remained on the MetLife Stadium turf before being helped from the field. And a few minutes later, McGovern was carted to the Jets locker room.

Schweitzer, who was forced to start at right guard against the Giants because of other injuries, moved to center. But two series later, Schweitzer was helped to the locker room with a calf injury after Wilson was sacked on third down. The Jets said it was doubtful he’d return Sunday.

The Jets were already playing without rookie second-round pick Joe Tippmann, who would’ve been the first choice to fill in for McGovern. But Tippmann, a center by trade, was out with a quad injury, sustained while playing guard on the Jets beleaguered offensive line in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Saleh recently called C Joe Tippmann a "quick healer."

He'd better be. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 29, 2023

Jets forced into using 4th-string center against Giants after injuries

Incredibly down all three centers on their depth chart, the Jets turned to Xavier Newman, a lineman just signed off the practice squad this week. Almost predictably things went awry when Newman came in. Wilson fumbled their first exchange late in the first half and the Giants recovered.

Somehow the Jets made it halftime with a 7-3 lead. That was helped in part by the Giants losing quarterback Tyrod Taylor and tight end Darren Waller to injury.

The Jets were already playing without starting O-linemen Alijah vera-Tucker and George Fant.

The only good injury news for the Jets occurred before the game started. And it was injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers who provided the lift. Rodgers was dropping back and throwing passes less than two months after Achilles surgery.