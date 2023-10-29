Aaron Rodgers isn’t in uniform for the New York Jets’ Week 8 game against the New York Giants. But the future Hall of Famer did catch everyone’s attention pregame.

Rodgers, less than two months removed from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles, was dropping back, bouncing on his feet and throwing passes on the field at MetLife Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers gets some throws in at MetLife this morning pic.twitter.com/bdO8qsK9rQ — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 29, 2023

It’s another step forward for Rodgers, who is doing everything in his power to defy odds and return to the Jets this season after sustaining the serious injury in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers had previously tossed a football on the field before the Jets’ Week 6 win against the Philadelphia Eagles. That caused quite the stir because it was stunning that he appeared without the aid of crutches nor a walking boot so soon after surgery. In response, Coach Robert Saleh called Rodgers a “freakazoid” after the game.

But Rodgers took another step Sunday, when he actually was dropping back and putting more weight on his foot, before unleashing throws through the rain.

Here’s a better shot: Aaron Rodgers has progressed to the point where he can do mini drop backs. He’s come a long way in a short period. #Jets pic.twitter.com/YnzYtwww31 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 29, 2023

It’s no wonder why Jets co-owner Christopher Johnson said Rodgers is “superhuman” during their Week 7 bye.

The Jets (3-3) have won two straight and need to keep piling up wins to make a possible Rodgers’ return late in the season — or in the playoffs — worthwhile. For Rodgers to take the tremendous risk in returning, Zach Wilson and Co. need to be in the playoffs or at least in serious postseason contention.

New York hasn’t reached the playoffs in the past 12 seasons.