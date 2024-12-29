Things have gone poorly once again this season for the New York Jets, and one player knows that the players are frustrated. Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner thinks some of his teammates may be checked out, after losing to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Jets got dominated by Buffalo, 40-14. New York is now just 4-12 on the season, and missing the playoffs yet again.

“If you ask me that means it's the end of the season, obviously we're not going to the playoffs, some people might be checked out,” Gardner said to reporters after the game, per SNY.

The Jets' season is once again ending in flames, after such high expectations to start the year. The team started 2024 with a different coach and a different general manager, but both Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas didn't make it to the end of the year. Aaron Rodgers is also not likely to stay in New York in 2025.

“This locker room's not going to look the same next year, in terms of players and coaches,” Gardner added.

The Jets managed just 281 yards of offense against Buffalo, and Rodgers threw two interceptions in the game.

The Jets are likely to look completely different in 2025

New York will certainly have a new head coach in 2025, as interim Jets coach Jeff Ulbrich is unlikely to keep the job. The team is going to have one of the first picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it remains to be seen where the squad will look for help.

One likely option is for the team to choose a quarterback. Aaron Rodgers hasn't performed well in his two seasons in New York. In 2023, Rodgers missed the entire year after getting hurt in the team's first game. In 2024, the quarterback just didn't seem comfortable throughout the campaign. Rodgers has 3,623 passing yards this season, to go with 24 touchdowns.

The Jets close the season against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.