On Sunday afternoon, the New York Jets hit the field at home vs the Indianapolis Colts, looking to pick up their fourth win of the season after last week's disaster vs the Arizona Cardinals. To say that the team did not get off to a great start would be an understatement, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled mightily in the first quarter, completing just one of four pass attempts for two yards and no touchdowns.

New York ultimately found themselves down 10-0 early in the second quarter, and the home fans vented their frustrations by booing Rodgers and the offense off of the field after one of their several failed drives in the early going, per Colts reporter Stephen Holder of ESPN, who was in attendance at the game.

Meanwhile, other fans and pundits took to social media to vent their frustration at the disasterclass.

“The more I watch Aaron Rodgers play, the older he looks,” opined NFL insider Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports. “The Jets have to move on from him next year. It won't be easy, but they can't try to run this back again. I know making the same mistake over and over again is kind of their thing, but it's time to stop the madness!”

The start to Sunday's game at home vs the Colts was a microcosm of the season for the Jets, which began with a dud against the San Francisco 49ers on the road and hasn't improved at all from there, culminating in a blowout loss to the Cardinals a week ago on the road.

Rodgers has looked every bit like a quarterback on the wrong side of 40 and coming off of an Achilles tear, and newly acquired wide receiver Davante Adams hasn't had enough production to warrant what the Jets gave up for him in trade.

Other than that, though, things are going great.