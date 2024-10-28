The New York Jets lost 25-22 to the New England Patriots in Week 8. While there were plenty of issues for New York in this game, their offensive operation was one of the biggest. They burned three timeouts to avoid delay of game penalties. And then they took a massive delay penalty on a two-point conversion. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke about the timeout issues after the game, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

“On one of [the timeouts], we were lagging out of the huddle,” he said. “One, I was trying to get the protection right. One, I felt like we could have gotten off, but it was fine to take [a timeout] there.”

The two-point conversion that the Jets missed came from the seven-yard line. Rodgers let the play clock expire because he did not like the look against the defense. They missed the conversion that would have made it a seven-point game. That was the difference between a loss and a chance in overtime.

When the Jets face the Texans on Thursday night, they will look to break a six-game losing streak. The Texans are 2-1 without their top receiver Nico Collins. He is not eligible to return for this game and Stefon Diggs might be out with a knee injury. On short rest at home, they should win but the vibes are very poor.

The Jets need a quick turnaround to salvage the 2024 season

The Jets lost what everyone knew was a must-win game on Sunday. Drake Maye left the game with a concussion and Jacoby Brissett came in. The Jets' defense dominated Brissett in Week 3 but did not have the same success this week. While the season is slipping away, they can salvage it with a few wins.

After a short week against the Texans, they face the Cardinals and Colts before their bye week. If they can get into the bye 5-6, they can maybe be in the playoff discussion. The offensive operation will have to be perfect to win all three games against teams who are in the postseason conversation.

The Aaron Rodgers experiment has been a disaster for the Jets. He has won two of the eight starts he has made. The Jets are in last place in the AFC East. They don't have a coach, Davante Adams has been invisible, and things are bleak. They can turn it all around in the next three weeks but won't do that by burning timeouts.