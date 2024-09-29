The “No Fun League” has struck again, with New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard learning the hard way. During the third quarter of Sunday afternoon's game at MetLife Stadium against the visiting Denver Broncos, he was hit with a 15-yard penalty for his finger gun celebration after securing a first down.

Reactions began to pour in from fans, many of whom accused the NFL of being soft and believed Lazard was simply pointing in the direction of the end zone rather than making a gun gesture.

“Not overreacting when I say that may be the worst call I’ve ever seen,” wrote @JacobyFC.

“THIS is a penalty? That could very easily just be pointing for the first. Holy cow,” chimed in @KarterKast.

“Celebration penalties so soft is this game for grown men to enjoy or 3yr olds smh,” added @NamesR4Friends.

“They’re cracking down on this and it’s ridiculous. Can’t even point in a direction anymore…,” wrote @2dah2.

“They going to start penalizing the chiefs for their bow and arrow celebration and the SF played who literally did double guns like two weeks ago or do rules not apply to the favored teams?” wondered @_HobbesTheTiger.

The Broncos would eventually prevail in what was a low-scoring affair, winning by a 10-9 final score to improve to 2-2 through four games, while the Jets dropped back to the .500 mark at 2-2.

The NFL has already cracked down on gun-style player celebrations

Lazard isn't the first to clash with the NFL over a celebration this season. Earlier this month, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London was fined $14,069 for a machine gun-style celebration after his game-tying touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night, which pushed the game-winning extra point attempt back 15 yards.

In the wake of a recent high school shooting just miles away at Apalachee High School that resulted in the loss of four lives, London expressed remorse for his actions afterward, via Yahoo Sports.

“It's a trend around football right now to do that type of celebration,” London said. “It was my first Monday Night Football game. I kind of lost myself in there. I wasn't happy with the position I put my team in.”

Lazard and the Jets will take their show on the road for a Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.