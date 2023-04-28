Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Like many New York Jets fans, Joe Namath was hopeful of an eventual Aaron Rodgers trade. Namath even offered his retired No. 12 jersey for Rodgers. While Rodgers declined, Namath is still grateful and excited for the QB’s future with the Jets.

Instead of No. 12, Rodgers will be wearing No. 8 with the Jets. Namath reiterated the fact that he offered his jersey number but respected Rodgers’ decision to pass, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

“I’m humbly respectful for what he did, I promise you,” Namath said. “Because I did mean what I said: ‘If we could get Aaron, I promise you, he could wear that number. He’s a true gentleman.”

Joe Namath is one of the greatest players to ever play for the Jets. Over his 12 seasons with New York, Namath threw for 27,057 yards and 170 touchdowns. He is the franchise leader in passing yards and touchdowns. Namath is a five-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl champion and a Hall of Famer. The Jets retired his number in 1985.

As Aaron Rodgers comes to the Jets, he is looking to follow in Namath’s footsteps of franchise greatness. However, he is looking to carve his own path. Rather than take Namath’s No. 12, Rodgers will look to get his No. 8 up in the MetLife rafters someday.

Rodgers gives the Jets a quarterback to be excited about for the first time in years. While he might not be wearing his number, Namath is still excited to see Rodgers in New York. It has been a long time since Namath led the Jets to their last Super Bowl win in 1969.