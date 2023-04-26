New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke to the media for the first time since his trade from the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday. Among many things discussed, Rodgers explained why he won’t wear Joe Namtah’s No. 12.

“To me, 12 is Broadway Joe. And I didn’t even want to go down that path. So I’m excited about going back to my college number,” Rodgers said. He will wear No. 8.

Namath, the Hall of Fame quarterback and Jets legend, gave his blessing to Rodgers to wear his retired number. The new Jets signal-caller politely declined the offer, wanting to keep No. 12 attached to one QB only in New York.

Rodgers is set to lead the Jets after his much-speculated trade away from the Packers finally went through this week. The two teams swapped a total of six picks, including a flip in first-rounders in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Rodgers spent the first 18 seasons of his career, 15 of which as a starter, with the Packers, winning four MVPs and a Super Bowl. He leaves the Packers sitting ninth in NFL history in passing yards and fifth in passing touchdowns.

The Jets expect Rodgers to carry them into the playoffs for the first time since 2010 and probably expect more from the future Hall of Fame QB. He was blunt during the press conference about his goals with the Jets. He’s there to win a championship and that’s a big reason why he wanted to come to New York. The Jets have a solid young roster. The addition of Aaron Rodgers could ascend them to a new level.