Joe Namath believes that Aaron Rodgers has what it takes to join him as the second quarterback to lead the New York Jets to a Super Bowl championship.

It has been 54 years since Namath guided the Jets past the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III, after guaranteeing the massive upset. Namath has high hopes that the drought could end this season with Rodgers under center.

“He gives ‘em a legitimate shot of making the playoffs and even going further than the first, second round,” Namath told the New York Post. “He makes ‘em a Super Bowl contender. I honest to God believe that.”

The Jets have not reached the playoffs in 12 seasons. They came close this past season when they started 7-4. But the offense crumbled, Zach Wilson was benched twice at quarterback and the Jets lost their final six games.

So, the Jets set out to acquire a veteran QB this offseason. They landed their top choice, an 18-year pro with a Super Bowl title and four MVPs on his resume.

Namath, inducted into the Football Hall of Fame in 1985, told the Post that Rodgers, a sure-fire Hall of Famer, gives the Jets their best chance to reach historic heights.

“You know you always have a chance when he’s behind the center,” Namath said. “When he has the ball, you’ve got a chance. A good chance.”

He hasn’t taken a snap yet, but Rodgers could soon join Namath as the greatest of Jets quarterbacks.

“He’s wonderful,” Namath said.

It’s not only Rodgers’ vast skill set that has Namath fired up. Rodgers likely won Namath over with an impressive showing at his introductory press conference Wednesday. Rodgers deferred to Namath when explaining why he’s switching his jersey number to 8 from 12, which he wore in Green Bay and will be one day retired by the Green Bay Packers.

“To me, 12 is Broadway Joe,” Rodgers explained.

To which Namath replied, “That was warm. That touched my heart a bit. That shows something about the man.”

Namath’s No. 12 was retired by the Jets in 1985.

Rodgers went to work Thursday, taking part in his first offseason workout with his new team. Ready to face the challenge of winning a championship with a star-crossed franchise, whose icon is firmly in his corner.