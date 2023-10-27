Clearly John Franklin-Myers couldn't care less about bragging rights being on the line when the New York Jets face the New York Giants in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets defensive lineman is more focused on winning another game and gaining ground in the AFC playoff race.

“At the end of the day, shoot, I want to be the winner,” Franklin-Myers said this week. “I don't give a f— about no big brother, little brother, small, medium, large. I don't care about none of that s—. I want to win.”

The Jets have long been considered the little brother to the Giants in the New York/New Jersey area. The Jets have not won the Super Bowl since 1969 and failed to make the playoffs the past 12 seasons. The Giants have won the Super Bowl four times.

The teams play each other every preseason but only every four years in the regular season. The Jets won the most recent meeting, 34-27 on Nov. 10, 2019, and are 6-8 all-time against the Giants.

But the fact that they are not divisional foes nor even in the same conference dampens any rivalry talk for Franklin-Myers.

“You’re just quote, end quote ‘a rival’ because you’re in the same city,” he said.

Back in the preseason, Aaron Rodgers tried to juice the rivalry by stating that the shared stadium each plays in will be known as “JetLife Stadium” this season. Of course, Rodgers won’t affect the outcome of the game Sunday because he’s sidelined with an Achilles injury.

Week 8 clash is more than rivalry game for Jets, Giants

The Week 8 clash will be a Giants home game, so there likely won’t be as many “J-E-T-S Jets! Jets! Jets!” chants. But no matter, it’s a big game for the Jets (3-3) who’ve won two in a row and stabilized things after Rodgers’ stunning injury in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

The Giants (2-5) are trying to save their season. They’re coming off a 14-7 win against the Washington Commanders last week and they appear revived on both sides of the ball.