Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn't hide his pain after learning of Aaron Rodgers' devastating injury.

Rodgers sustained a leg injury during the first drive of the Jets' Monday Night Football showdown with the Buffalo Bills. Later on it was confirmed to be a complete Achilles tear, officially ending the New York debut of the MVP quarterback before it even fully started.

Jets wideout Garrett Wilson talked about Rodgers' injury in the wake of the brutal development, noting that it “really hurt” his heart. He then revealed what Rodgers told him at halftime against the Bills following the injury, with the quarterback saying, “sorry kid.”

James saw Wilson's revelation and couldn't help but be heartbroken as well. He re-shared the comment on his Instagram story and said: “Damn man!! That hurt. Get well ASAP 8!”

"Damn man!! That hurt. 😔 Get well ASAP 8! 🙏🏾✊🏾👑" LeBron James sends his best wishes to Aaron Rodgers on his IG story. pic.twitter.com/1QhdAbjYx6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 13, 2023

It's truly a gut-wrenching development not only for the Jets, but also for the whole sports world. Any time an athlete gets a long-term injury, it's never good for the league and the player. What more for someone of Aaron Rodgers' stature and caliber. There were high hopes that he could get the New York franchise out of its decade-long playoff drought, but now, the team will have to find another way to do it without their prized offseason acquisition.

For what it's worth, it's not only LeBron James who was utterly dumbfounded by what happened. Even Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, who himself has gone through a painful Achilles injury, chimed in and said he's “so sick right now” for Rodger.

The Jets have placed Rodgers on the injured reserve following his diagnosis. Hopefully, it isn't the last time we see the Jets QB on the field.