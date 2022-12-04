By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Mike White and the New York Jets are feeling good heading into their Week 13 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. With White taking over for Zach Wilson under center in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears, New York cruised to a win, and New York once again looked like a playoff caliber team.

Despite that, it’s clear the Jets have a tough task ahead of them against the Vikings this weekend. The Vikings are the second best team in the NFC right now, and have excelled at grinding out wins this season. The Jets know they are the underdog heading into this game, so Mike White and his teammates decided to channel The Mighty Ducks as they arrived for this game.

Mike White and co arriving as the Mighty Ducks. Mike White is Charlie Conway. More #Jets arrivals over on IG: https://t.co/Td2pSU06sRpic.twitter.com/L5PhbWtnEX — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 4, 2022

Flying V needs some work, though. We'll get there. pic.twitter.com/280rNhuMSo — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 4, 2022

For those not familiar, The Mighty Ducks is a popular sports underdog movie about a struggling peewee hockey team that goes from the bottom to the top thanks to help of their new coach Gordon Bombay. The Jets themselves are trying to go from being one of the worst teams in the league in 2021 to one of the best in 2022, and getting a win over the Vikings would prove that they mean business this season.

Of course, in order for New York to prove that they are the best, they are going to have to make the playoffs first. They don’t have a very large margin for error, which makes getting all the wins they can crucial to their playoff run.

And while they may be the underdog against the Vikings, the Jets showing up in jerseys from The Mighty Ducks shows that they aren’t going to count themselves out just because everyone else is, and this could end up becoming quite an interesting game this afternoon.