The New York Jets lost a heartbreaker to their AFC East rivals the Buffalo Bills on Monday night in Week 6. The Bills sealed the victory with an interception on a pass intended for wide receiver Mike Williams. After the game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers criticized Williams for running the wrong route, which led to the interception. Williams also fell down while attempting to make the catch.

Following the 23-20 loss, the Jets landed wideout Davante Adams in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The addition of the veteran wideout will shake up New York’s offense. There’s been speculation that Williams will be the odd man out as the team has put him on the trade block.

And Williams was notably absent from practice on Wednesday for a personal reason, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini on X. Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich didn’t mention Williams’ practice status when addressing reporters earlier on Wednesday.

The Jets are ready to move on from Mike Williams

With the loss to the Bills the Jets fell to 2-4 on the season. It was the team’s third straight defeat after a 2-1 start had New York looking poised to reach the postseason for the first time in 14 years. Coming into 2024, the Jets had produced eight consecutive seasons with a losing record.

Despite Aaron Rodgers' return from a season-ending Achilles tear in 2023, the Jets have failed to produce on offense. The team has put up the exact same point total through six weeks as they did under much-maligned quarterback Zach Wilson last season.

In an effort to shake things up and get the team on the right track, owner Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh after the Jets 23-17 Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London. New York came within a score of winning each of the last three games, two of which came down to missed field goals. But that’s the thing about the Jets. Sure, they could be 5-1. But they are 2-3.

Legendary coach and longtime Jets rival Bill Belichick labeled the organization dysfunctional. It’s hard to argue with the assessment. Now the Jets must hope that Rodgers has enough left in the tank to rescue the season. The addition of his old friend Adams should help the offense. As should Todd Downing taking over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

The Jets acquired Williams on a one-year, $15 million deal prior to the 2024 season. The veteran wideout had spent the previous seven years with the Los Angeles Chargers. Williams has 10 receptions for 145 scoreless yards in six games with New York this season.