The New York Jets made a blockbuster trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday morning, reuniting quarterback Aaron Rodgers with his former Green Bay Packers teammate Davante Adams. The Adams trade signals a full on panic mode in New York after the Jets' Monday Night Football loss to the Buffalo Bills, one that dropped their record to 2-4 on the young 2024 season.

New York's offense, although not terrible on Monday evening, has largely been a disappointment so far this season in Rodgers' first real year at the helm after playing just a few snaps in 2023. In fact, a recently unearthed stat from NFL insider Dov Kleivman revealed that there has been exactly no improvement by the team from this year to last year on that end of the field.

Through six weeks in 2023 under quarterback Zach Wilson, the Jets had mustered a total of 113 points. Their count after six weeks in 2024? The exact same number: 113.

While certain factors like the rain-soaked conditions they played in vs the Denver Broncos as well as the strength of their opponents' defenses certainly play a role in the statistic, it's still a nice encapsulation of the frustration that Jets fans are feeling watching their supposed superteam falter in front of their eyes.

Can the Jets save their season?

The move to trade for Adams was a clear sign of desperation for a Jets front office that is running out of chips to push to the center of the table for this season.

New York hasn't seen the connection they were hoping to from Rodgers and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and the quarterback threw yet another game-losing interception on Monday late in the fourth quarter vs the Bills.

Overall, Rodgers has shown flashes of his former MVP self but largely looks like a 40 year old quarterback coming off of an Achilles tear, and the Jets' offense has suffered mightily as a result.

Meanwhile, Adams remains one of the elite receivers in the league and is almost guaranteed to provide a boost to New York, especially considering the connection that he and Rodgers already have from their time in Green Bay.

In any case, things don't get any easier from here for New York, as the Jets are next slated to take the field on Sunday evening on the road vs the Pittsburgh Steelers. That game is slated to kick off at 8:20 PM ET.