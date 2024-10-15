After acquiring Davante Adams in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, the New York Jets are planning to make Mike Williams available for trade, according to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports.

Mike Williams signed a one-year deal with the Jets this offseason, and it has not worked to this point. After the 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, Aaron Rodgers essentially said that Williams ran the wrong route on an interception that he threw late in the game. Williams was supposed to be the No. 2 target for the Jets, with Garrett Wilson being the main option in the passing game. Clearly, Williams is not on the same page with Rodgers. Allen Lazard has produced much more than him so far this season.

Rodgers will now work with Garrett Wilson and two former teammates, Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. It will be interesting to see if the Jets offense improves as a result, and if there is a team out there that would like to acquire Williams in a trade.

Williams has 145 yards this season with no touchdowns, but he has a track record from his days with the Los Angeles Chargers. A team that is in contention could find a role for Williams in their offense.

Will Jets' offense help turn the season around after 2-4 start?

Despite starting the season 2-4, the Jets have a chance to turn the season around with the schedule they have the rest of the way, especially if the offense improves with Adams in the fold. The next two games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are winnable. Getting back to .500 in the next two weeks wopuld be significant with a big test against the Houston Texans looming after that.

The toughest games the rest of the way are that Texans game, and a rematch against the Buffalo Bills. For a team that is still all-in to win this season, there is still an opportunity for a successful year. The Jets have a playoff drought that dates back to 2010, so just ending that this season would be significant for the franchise.

It will be vital for Rodgers, Adams, Wilson and others to improve. It would also help to get running back Breece Hall going, as he was supposed to be one of the top running backs in the league this season. The ingredients are there, but the Jets have to put in the work to make it work on the field now.