Zach Wilson continues to be loathed by frustrated New York Jets fans, whose high hopes for the team were extinguished as soon as Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury right in the very first week of the 2023 NFL regular season. Wilson continues to be the starting quarterback for the team in lieu of Rodgers, but he's not impressing people either. Not a few want him gone in New York, and it's even come to the point that odds have been put up about his potential to move not just to another NFL team but to another league, particularly the CFL.

Over at Bovada Sportsbook, the Edmonton Elks are viewed as the favorite CFL team to land the services of Zach Wilson. The Elks are priced at +350 to acquire Wilson. There is a caveat, though. For that kind of bet to convey into a win, Wilson “Must be Released From NFL in 2023 and Play in the CFL in 2023 or 2024,” per Bovada.

Apart from the Elks, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Calgary Stampeders are also the top teams on the board with the potential to have Wilson by next year. The Tiger-Cats have odds of +450 while the Stampeders are at +650.

The Jets still have Wilson atop the quarterback pecking order, but the team has also just recently made a move to shore up their QB room a bit when they signed Trevor Siemian to their practice squad. It might not be too long before Siemian finds his way to the Jets' active roster, especially if Wilson continues to struggle. Behind Zach Wilson as his chief backup is Tim Boyle.

On the season, Wilson has passed for only 467 yards and two touchdowns with already four interceptions while completing only 54.9 percent of his throws.

As the current starter of the Jets, Wilson still has a chance of turning people's perception of him around. He can begin with that on Sunday with a matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs at home. Outshining Patrick Mahomes is going to be easier said than done for Wilson, but if he can show up with a solid performance, his odds of staying in the NFL beyond the 2023 season could get better.