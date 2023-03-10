The New York Jets are moving on from running back James Robinson. The restricted free agent will not be tendered by the Jets, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, meaning he can sign with another team without New York having the chance to match.

The low tender would have been $2.6 million. The Jets clearly believe that’s too much for Robinson, who would be, at best, the No. 2 back, and likely No. 4 behind Breece Hall, Michael Carter and Bam Knight.

Robinson was acquired by the Jets from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 24 for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Jets picked him up after Hall sustained a torn ACL in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos.

The 24-year-old, a 1,000-yard rusher as rookie in 2020, made little impact for the Jets. He rushed 29 times for 85 yards (2.9 yards per carry) and was inactive for six of the final seven games, including the final five.

Enjoy James Robinson, Michael Carter, and the #Jets OL pounding the rock all the way down the field to eat up 6:08 of clock and all three BUF timeouts pic.twitter.com/4THCa89hje — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) November 7, 2022

There have been a flurry of moves by the Jets heading into NFL Free Agency next week. They released wide receiver Braxton Berrios to open $5 million in salary cap room and restructured the contract of tight end C.J. Uzomah to also free up cap space. New York acquired safety Chuck Clark from the Baltimore Ravens for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft.

And, of course, the Jets hope to work out a trade with the Green Bay Packers to acquire quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Jets brass met with the 39-year-old earlier this week to see what his future plans are and if he’d want to come to New York.