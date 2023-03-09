The New York Jets will be releasing Braxton Berrios when the new league year begins in the NFL next week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move will save $5 million on the salary cap for the Jets next season, though they would incur a $3.23 million dead cap hit.

The Jets need to create quite a bit of space under the salary cap, especially if they swing a trade for Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday, the Jets restructured C.J. Uzomah’s contract, converting $4.5 million of the tight end’s salary to a bonus. They cleared $3.6 million in cap space with that move.

New York may also consider restructuring the hefty contracts of linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive end Carl Lawson. Plus, wide receiver Corey Davis is among those who could be cut as a cap casualty.

Berrios signed a two-year, $12 million contract before last season. That came after he was named First-Team All-Pro as a kick returner. He also caught an NFL career-high 46 passes as a wide receiver with the Jets in 2021.

But the 27-year-old did not live up to his contract in 2022. Berrios failed to do damage in the return game and caught only 18 passes for 145 yards on offense.

The Jets will continue to make moves to get further under the cap, but they reportedly are adding veteran safety Chuck Clark in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. And, of course, they are seriously pursuing Rodgers to replace Zach Wilson at quarterback.

New York is in wait-and-see mode with Rodgers, who’s deciding what his plans are for 2023 and beyond.