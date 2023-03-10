There’s no certainty that Aaron Rodgers will be traded to the New York Jets by the Green Bay Packers as rumors continue to swirl. But it is believed by a sourced NFL Insider that the Jets are the only viable destination for Rodgers, who also could decide to retire or continue playing for the Packers in 2023.

“I’ve scoured the earth for another team involved in this deal. I can’t find one,” Jeremy Fowler said on ESPN’s “Get Up” program Friday. “There’s really no one else. It appears that right now, it’s Jets or bust.”

.@JFowlerESPN said there is a bit of a ‘holding pattern’ here in the #Jets, #Packers trade for Aaron Rodgers + NYJ being patient + ‘I’ve scoured the Earth for another team involved in this deal & I can’t find one’ 👀 ‘it appears it’s Jets or bust’ for A-Rod trade: 🎥 @GetUpESPN pic.twitter.com/gznrj6ncr8 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 10, 2023

Jets brass, including owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator (and Rodgers BFF) Nathaniel Hackett, flew cross country to meet with the veteran quarterback earlier this week.

“The meeting went well enough that both sides are open to potentially partnering up,” Fowler explained.

It’s believed Rodgers all along has been Plan A for the Jets, who are searching for an elite option to replace Zach Wilson at quarterback.

Despite encouraging meetings with Derek Carr, NFL rumors suggest that Johnson wants Rodgers and Carr was simply a Plan B if the 39-year-old decided to retire or had no interest in coming to New York. Carr signed a four-year contract with the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

Fowler contends that there’s “mutual interest” in Rodgers joining the Jets, per these NFL rumors. However, Rodgers remains undecided on his future and a possible trade is in “a holding pattern.”

This could get dicey if Rodgers doesn’t make up his mind soon. The new league year begins next week and NFL free agency commences Wednesday. Before the Jets make any moves, which likely would include negotiating with Jimmy Garoppolo, their likely Plan C, they need to know where things stand with Rodgers.

Other potential stumbling blocks include the Jets and Packers agreeing to a trade and a possible restructuring of Rodgers’ mammoth contract.