The New York Jets have elevated kicker Anders Carlson from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of their Week 11 game against the Indianapolis Colts. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the move, which bolsters the Jets’ special teams as they aim to rebound from a 3-7 start to the season.

Carlson, a 2023 draft pick of the Green Bay Packers, made 81.8% of his field goal attempts and 87.1% of his extra-point attempts during his rookie season. After being released by the Packers in August, Carlson joined the San Francisco 49ers practice squad in October and was later promoted to the active roster. While with the 49ers, Carlson demonstrated consistency, hitting all five of his field goal attempts, including a 55-yarder against the Kansas City Chiefs, and converting three of four extra points. Despite his strong performance, he was released by the 49ers on November 5 and signed with the Jets practice squad two days later.

Jets activate Anders Carlson, Chuck Clark ahead of their Week 11 Colts matchup

In addition to Carlson’s elevation, the Jets activated safety Chuck Clark from injured reserve and released offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom. Clark, who was placed on injured reserve on October 15 with an ankle injury, had been a key contributor in the Jets’ defense before his absence. He recorded 32 tackles, one pass defense, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery on 334 defensive snaps this season. At the time of his injury, Clark's snap total was tied for fourth-most among all Jets defenders, underscoring his importance to the team’s defensive unit.

The Jets face the Colts, who hold a 4-6 record and have dealt with inconsistency at quarterback this season. Indianapolis recently named Anthony Richardson as their starter for Sunday’s game after Joe Flacco led the team in a 30-20 loss last week.

The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium with both teams seeking to reverse their fortunes in the AFC playoff race.